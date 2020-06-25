United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 52,537 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 329.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,537 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 228.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 175.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

