United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,619,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

AYI stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.53.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

