United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $591,000 Stock Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBTX. Hovde Group raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,098.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

