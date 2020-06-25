Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,024 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of SunCoke Energy worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SXC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

SXC opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.87. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

