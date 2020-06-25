Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 167,471 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,471 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Godaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $5,801,354.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 17,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,310,866.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,581,690.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,282 shares of company stock worth $15,493,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.59 on Thursday. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

