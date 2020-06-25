4,261 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKSI. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.