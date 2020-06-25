SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of SkyWest worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in SkyWest by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SKYW opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

