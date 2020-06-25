94,416 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,416 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

