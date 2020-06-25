Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. Sidoti lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

