Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $15.04 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Bruker worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cleveland Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

