Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,498 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $25,927,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.