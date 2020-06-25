Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $29,173,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $23,062,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,072,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 222,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,736 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.77. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

