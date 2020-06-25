Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford Sells 3,405 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $887,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $257.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.04 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $270.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Coupa Software by 89.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Coupa Software by 73.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

