Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,449 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $267,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coupa Software stock opened at $257.91 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $270.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.51 and a 200-day moving average of $170.40.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,625,000 after acquiring an additional 179,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,629,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.83.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.