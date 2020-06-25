Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BANR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Banner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Banner by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Banner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Banner by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Banner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

