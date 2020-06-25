Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.52). Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,255 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,162,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

