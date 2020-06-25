Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MINI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,507,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 1,433.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 988,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 923,836 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $34,234,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 822,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile Mini (MINI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.