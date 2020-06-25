Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,903 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,588.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.68 and a 200 day moving average of $297.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

