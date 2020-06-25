First National Bank of South Miami Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Apple were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,830,000 after buying an additional 1,957,257 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.06. The company has a market cap of $1,588.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.