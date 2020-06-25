Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,569 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Hain Celestial Group worth $26,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $3,160,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,396.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

