Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,459,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in New York Times by 233.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 563,831 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 9.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in New York Times by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NYT stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. New York Times Co has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $43.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

