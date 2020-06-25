Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $360.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.68 and a 200-day moving average of $297.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

