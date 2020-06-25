Towercrest Capital Management Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $360.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

