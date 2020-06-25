Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,886 Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 141,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,180.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $63,480.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,647 shares of company stock worth $9,188,318. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Pagerduty Inc has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.