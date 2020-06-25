Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 98,643 Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 98,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 292,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 592.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 182,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 664,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

CYH opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.