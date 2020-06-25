Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CryoPort Call Options (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,734 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 945% compared to the typical daily volume of 166 call options.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.84. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CYRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.
About CryoPort
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
