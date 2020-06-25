Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of STAAR Surgical Put Options (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 833 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 954% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 46,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $1,821,078.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,414. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

