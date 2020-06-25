Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $29.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Translate Bio traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 240410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 40,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $791,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 859.22%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

