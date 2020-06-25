Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $29.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Translate Bio traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 240410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 40,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $791,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 859.22%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Translate Bio Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade
Translate Bio Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade
Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $3.23 Million in Badger Meter, Inc.
Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $3.23 Million in Badger Meter, Inc.
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 9,760 Shares of Cubic Co.
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 9,760 Shares of Cubic Co.
Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 292,810 Shares of ArcelorMittal SA
Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 292,810 Shares of ArcelorMittal SA
Jana Partners LLC Has $344.24 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc
Jana Partners LLC Has $344.24 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ares Management Corp
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ares Management Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report