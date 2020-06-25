Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $3.23 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,127,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 162,386 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMI stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

