Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 9,760 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after buying an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,911,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after buying an additional 43,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cubic alerts:

NYSE CUB opened at $44.79 on Thursday. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,097.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,434.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.