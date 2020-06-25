Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 292,810 Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 269.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,810 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 682.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 61,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. ArcelorMittal SA has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

