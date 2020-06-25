Jana Partners LLC Has $344.24 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Jana Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,732,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228,865 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up about 39.9% of Jana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jana Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $344,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CAG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

