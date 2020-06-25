Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,878,547 shares of company stock valued at $145,256,559 over the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

