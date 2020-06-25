Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.05). Luminex reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,721,765.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,066,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,945.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,254 shares of company stock worth $9,133,039. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Luminex by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Luminex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Luminex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,023,000 after buying an additional 83,412 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Luminex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMNX opened at $29.22 on Monday. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.