Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 152,600 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1,168.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.