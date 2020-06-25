Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.47. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after buying an additional 57,066 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,121,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,912,000 after buying an additional 362,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,146,000 after buying an additional 147,880 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

