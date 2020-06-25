Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,014 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 111.8% in the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,110,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,247,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,006,000 after acquiring an additional 224,513 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

NYSE KW opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

