Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.