Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells 22,145 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 22,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $404,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Yext by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 525,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Yext by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

