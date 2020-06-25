Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,472 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.29% of Rambus worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,485,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,793,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rambus by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after acquiring an additional 309,701 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 26.1% in the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,301,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rambus by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 389,436 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,801,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $82,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $193,287. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

