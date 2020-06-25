Legal & General Group Plc Buys 10,029 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,675 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 30.7% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 12.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 923,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 199.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 173,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 115,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.10. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

