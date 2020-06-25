Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,390,000 after buying an additional 1,735,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alkermes by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,319,000 after acquiring an additional 86,938 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alkermes by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,955,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 153,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,046,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. Alkermes Plc has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,837,045.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,250 shares of company stock worth $3,277,188. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

