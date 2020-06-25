Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.23% of CBIZ worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CBIZ by 107.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 61,647 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CBIZ by 63.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 486,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in CBIZ by 40.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,161,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 332,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CBIZ by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 76,468 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,653 shares of company stock valued at $328,821. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.61 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.