Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,802 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of NIC worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,552,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,629,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIC by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 426,501 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIC by 782.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 291,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NIC by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,403,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after buying an additional 272,878 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

EGOV opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.31. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. NIC’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

