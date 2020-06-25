Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,167 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in FormFactor by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FormFactor by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Cowen began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti upped their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $996,991 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

