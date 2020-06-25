Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,191 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

