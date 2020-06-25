Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Employers worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Employers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Employers by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Employers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $383,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,466.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $39,956.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,749.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $890,371. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $885.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

