New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,892 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in New Relic were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEWR. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,423,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $54,502,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,254,000 after purchasing an additional 868,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in New Relic by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 928,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 501,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,771,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.16. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $96.46.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.