Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $375,474,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,420 shares during the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $70,432,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,215,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,917,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,690 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

NYSE CNQ opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.