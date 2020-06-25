Two Sigma Investments LP Has $689,000 Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,628 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $21.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $25,125.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,096. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.95.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.